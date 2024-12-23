Sulking Bhujbal meets CM Fadnavis, fuelling speculation on his next move

Senior NCP leader Chhagan Bhujbal, who is sulking over not being included in the new Mahayuti government in Maharashtra, met Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis in Mumbai on Monday (December 23).

Talking to reporters after the meeting, Bhujbal said he had an elaborate discussion with the chief minister on the prevailing political and social atmosphere in the state.

The former state minister was accompanied by his nephew Sameer Bhujbal during the nearly 30-minute meeting with Fadnavis at the latter's 'Sagar' bungalow in Mumbai.



Also read: Denied cabinet berth, bruised Bhujbal hits out at Ajit Pawar; supporters protest in Pune

Fadnavis seeks more time

“Fadnavis told me that the Other Backward Classes have played an important role in the landslide victory of the Mahayuti in the assembly elections (held on November 20) and he will take care that the OBC community's interest is not harmed,” Bhujbal said.

He also said Fadnavis has sought some time to think over the issues pertaining to OBCs. “He (Fadnavis) said he would arrive at some decision in 10 to 12 days,” the NCP leader added.

OBC leaders are opposed to activist Manoj Jarange's demand for reservation for the Maratha community in the Other Backward Class (Kunbi) category. Bhujbal has also been vocal about his opposition to the demand.

Stays mum on joining BJP

Asked if he was planning to switch over to the BJP, Chhagan Bhujbal refused to elaborate and said he has already spoken his mind on the issue of him being ignored in the ministry expansion.

Representatives of OBC organisations from different parts of Maharashtra met him in Mumbai on Sunday.

The NCP leader, who represents the Yevla constituency in Nashik district, did not attend the winter session of the state legislature that concluded in Nagpur on Saturday. He left for Nashik on the first day of the session, a day after 39 Mahayuti MLAs took oath as ministers.



Also read: Upset about exclusion from new Mahayuti cabinet; will decide future course: Bhujbal

Ajit Pawar bats for fresh faces

Meanwhile, in his first public reaction on the issue, Pawar said “sometimes new people have to be given a chance” while adding (without naming Bhujbal), “It is not right... to create misunderstandings.”

He also hinted at a possible solution that might satisfy Bhujbal. “We have also thought about giving a chance to older people at the Centre,” said Ajit Pawar, indicating the 77-year-old OBC leader might be given a post in the Union Cabinet.

“Some people are expressing anger because they were not taken in the cabinet... but sometimes new people have to be given a chance. It is not right to unnecessarily create misunderstandings,” he said on Monday.



(With agency inputs)