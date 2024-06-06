Sule remains 'hopeful', finds INDIA's government formation prospects 'encouraging'

Pune, June 6 (PTI) NCP (SP) leader Supriya Sule on Thursday said the INDIA bloc has decided to `wait and watch' as the BJP is set to form the next government, but there is always hope as the Opposition alliance's tally of seats in the new Lok Sabha is "encouraging".

Sule, who defeated her sister-in-law to win the Baramati Lok Sabha constituency for the fourth time, was speaking to reporters here as she visited the city for the first time after the poll victory.

Asked if there were any chances of the Opposition alliance forming the government, she said, "We are always hopeful and the numbers are very encouraging." Earlier, speaking at her office in Market Yard area, Sule, who attended the INDIA bloc's meeting in Delhi on Wednesday, said the alliance decided to adopt `wait and watch' policy as it does not have the "magic figure" (to prove its majority in the Lok Sabha).

The President has invited the single largest party, BJP, to form the government as per the norms but the INDIA alliance was also "prepared", she added.

Sule, who defeated her sister-in-law and NCP candidate Sunetra Pawar -- Maharashtra deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar's wife -- by more than 1.5 lakh votes, also said that the state's voters rejected "ICE" (Income Tax, CBI and Enforcement Directorate) and their repression, and it was the real strength of the state.

The Opposition had accused the previous Narendra Modi government of misusing central agencies to harass its opponents.

Voters rejected inflation and unemployment while underscoring that the country will be run within the framework of the Constitution, Sule further said.

"I am thankful to my party workers and the constituents of the Maha Vikas Aghadi for this victory. This victory is their collective success," the fourth-time MP said.

The elections were held amid challenges in Maharashtra such as drought, water scarcity, inflation, unemployment and corruption, and after the victory, the "collective responsibility" has increased, she said.

A huge garland was offered to Sule as she reached her office. NCP (SP) city unit president Prashant Jagtap and party workers welcomed her amid the drumming of `dhol-tasha'.

She also garlanded a statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj to mark anniversary of the 1674 coronation of the iconic ruler.

A lot of "tu tu main main" (squabbling) took place in Maharashtra in the recent time, and everyone should follow the state's tradition of civilised politics, Sule remarked.

Asked if Sunetra Pawar called to congratulate her, Sule said Sunetra was her elder sister-in-law. "I always have love and respect for her," she added.

The election in Baramati was not a contest between two members of the Pawar family but a fight between NDA and INDIA alliances, she added.

Targeting the state Home Department headed by Devendra Fadnavis over the last month's Porsche car crash in the city that killed two people, Sule alleged that attempts were made to suppress the case.

"I will not make any personal remarks, but the way the case, be it the (earlier) drug seizure or car accident, was mishandled, it was shameful," the NCP (SP) leader said. PTI

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Federal staff and is auto-published from a syndicated feed.)