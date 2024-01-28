Stir to continue till Marathas get quota under new notification: Jarange

Mumbai, Jan 28 (PTI) Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange on Sunday said the agitation will continue until members of the community start receiving benefits under the Maharashtra government's proposed notification, a day after he called off the protest in Navi Mumbai.

Jarange is facing criticism from certain sections which claimed that the government had given him only a draft proposal and not a formal notification.

Jarange called off his indefinite fast for the Maratha quota after the government accepted his demands, with Chief Minister Eknath Shinde announcing that till Marathas get the reservation, they will be given all the benefits enjoyed by the OBCs.

A draft notification was issued by the government recognising as Kunbis all blood relatives of the Maratha community members whose Kunbi caste records have been found, making them eligible to claim the Kunbi (OBC) certificate.

"Our agitation will continue until at least one person from my community benefits under the new rules the state is going to introduce. The state government has shown me the draft, and the final notification is yet to be out. We are closely watching the developments," Jarange told reporters in Jalna district when asked about his next step.

Jarange said he would visit the historic Raigad fort on Monday and pay tributes on Tuesday to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

"I will go home (in Jalna district) only after paying tributes," he said. PTI

