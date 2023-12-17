SIT to probe incident of bureaucrat's son trying to mow down girlfriend with car in Thane

Thane, Dec 17 (PTI) A special investigation team (SIT) has been formed to probe the incident in which a woman was injured after her boyfriend, who is a senior bureaucrat's son, allegedly tried to mow her down with his car in Thane city, police said on Sunday.

A case has been registered against the accused, Ashwajot Gaikwad, and two others under sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 279 (rash driving) and other relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code, Thane police commissioner Jai Jeet Singh said.

According to the police, the incident took place around 4.30 am on December 11 near a hotel on Ghodbunder Road, where the 26-year-old woman had gone to meet Gaikwad.

An argument took place between the two. Later, when the victim collected her belongings from his car and started leaving, the one who was driving the vehicle tried to mow her down, due to which she fell and suffered serious injuries, police said.

The victim later put out several social media posts about the incident, they said “For a thorough investigation, an SIT has been formed under the leadership of deputy commissioner of police Zone 5 Amar Singh Jadhav, and it is probing into all angles of the case,” the official said.

Statements of witnesses are being recorded, and the forensic evidence is being collected, he said, adding that further sections of the law will be included when more facts emerge during the investigation. PTI

