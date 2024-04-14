Shots fired outside actor Salman Khan’s Bandra house, cops launch probe

Two unidentified persons on a motorbike opened fire outside Bollywood superstar Salman Khan's residence in Mumbai early on Sunday (April 14) morning, police said.

A police officer told PTI that two persons fired four rounds outside the Galaxy Apartments in Bandra area, where the actor resides, at around 5 am.

The local police and the crime branch have started a probe into the incident to nab the miscreants.

A team of forensic science experts also reached the site, police said.

In March last year, an e-mail threatening Khan was received at his office following which the Mumbai Police registered an FIR against gangsters Lawrence Bishnoi and Goldy Brar.

Khan, according to the National Investigation Agency (NIA), was on the top of the hit list of the Bisnoi gang because of his 1998 black buck hunting incident. The gangster considers Khan's alleged role in the black buck case an offence to the Bishnoi community.

Khan’s security was upgraded to Y+ following threats to his life, especially after a threat call received on April 11 last year.