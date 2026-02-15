Shivaji-Tipu Sultan comparison stirs political row in Maharashtra

Pune police have registered a case of provocation against Maharashtra Congress chief Harshwardhan Sapkal in connection with his remarks on the similarities between Tipu Sultan and Chhatrapati Shivaji.

The complaint, lodged by Pune BJP chief Dhiraj Ghate, said Sapkal’s comment hurt the sentiments of Hindus, as comparing the 18th century ruler Tipu Sultan, a Muslim, and the 17th century Maratha ruler Chhatrapati Sivaji, a Hindu, could lead to communal disharmony.

The case has been registered under sections 192, 196(1), 196(2), 352 and 356(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Tipu-Shivaji comparison

The row erupted on Saturday (February 14) when Sapkal was addressing another controversy over a portrait of Tipu Sultan at Malegaon’s deputy mayor Shan-e-hind Nihal Ahmed’s office, which the Shiv Sena and some groups had opposed.

Responding to reporters, the Congress leader said the Mysuru ruler actually followed Shivaji’s ideals. "The kind of bravery that Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj possessed and the concept of swarajya (self-rule) that he introduced... much later, following in that very tradition and taking inspiration from his ideals, Tipu Sultan waged war against the British," Sapkal said.

"In that sense, Tipu Sultan was a great warrior who displayed immense bravery and was a true son of India. He never allowed any poisonous or communal ideas to sway him. As a symbol of bravery, we should view Tipu Sultan as equivalent to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj," he added.

BJP reacts

BJP's Dhiraj Ghate said he hurt the sentiments of Hindus “who believe and consider Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj as God”.

“I don't understand what point Harshwardhan Sapkal wants to prove by making such a statement, which hurts sentiments,” he said.

Hitting out at Sapkal, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis asserted that the leader must feel ashamed of his remarks. "Maharashtra will not tolerate this. Sapkal should apologise for comparing Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and Tipu Sultan. The Congress should take note and its allies must also clear their stand on the statement," Fadnavis said.

'Double standards'

Accusing the BJP of double standards, Maharashtra Congress leader Sachin Sawant cited several instances to claim that BJP leaders had earlier supported or endorsed references to Tipu Sultan in public spaces and official forums.

The BJP earlier admired Tipu Sultan, but now calls him bad for its polarisation agenda. "What should this hypocrisy be called? Tipu Sultan used to wear a ring bearing the name of Lord Ram," Sawant claimed.

He alleged that the BJP was now portraying Tipu Sultan negatively as part of a strategy to create religious divisions, despite what he said were earlier expressions of admiration by its leaders.

(With agency inputs)