Shivaji statue collapse | Team deputed to probe cause of 'unfortunate accident', says Navy

A day after a giant statue of Maratha warrior king Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj collapsed in Maharashtra's Sindhudurg, the Indian Navy on Tuesday (August 27) said it has deputed a team to immediately investigate the cause of this “unfortunate accident”.

The 35-foot statue of the 17th century Maratha warrior king was unveiled by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Rajkot fort in Malvan tehsil of Sindhudurg on the Navy Day -- December 4 -- last year.

The Indian Navy notes with “deep concern” the damage caused to the statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj that was unveiled on the Navy Day as a dedication to the citizens of Sindhudurg, according to a statement by the naval force issued by its spokesperson.

“Along with the state government and concerned specialists, the Navy has deputed a team to immediately investigate the cause of this unfortunate accident and initiate steps to repair, restore and reinstate the statue at the earliest,” it added.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said in Mumbai that the state government has decided to install a bigger statue of the Maratha warrior king at the same place.

(With agency inputs)

