Sheena Bora’s ‘untraceable’ remains were in CBI office all along, court told

The skeletal remains of Sheena Bora have finally been found by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), weeks after it told the court that they had gone missing.

A stunned trial court in Mumbai was told on Wednesday (July 10) that the discovery was made in the CBI office in New Delhi.

The murder

The 24-year-old Sheena was allegedly murdered by her mother and media executive Indrani Mukerjea and others in 2012. Mukherjea is now out on bail.

The revelation came on a day when the court got an email saying that Sheena's bones were not missing but were with a forensic expert who had studied them and who was deposing before the court as a witness.

This witness had suddenly amassed wealth, the email alleged.

CBI questioned

The special CBI judge, SP Naik Nimbalkar, told the defence lawyers on Wednesday about the email. He sought a response from the CBI.

The prosecution noted that it first told the court about Sheena's remains going missing on April 24 and then stated on June 10 that they could not be found.

"But … again after going through the office 'malkhana' (store).... the articles i.e. the bones are (found to be) lying in the malkhana," said prosecutor CJ Nandode.

Forensic expert

The CBI did not rely on these articles as evidence as they were not cited in the charge sheet, the prosecution added. The court resumed the cross examination of the forensic expert.

The murder came to light in 2015, three years after Sheena was allegedly strangled in a car by her mother with the help of Indrani's former husband Sanjeev Khanna and driver Shyamvar Rai.

The body was allegedly burnt in a forest in Raigad district. Bora was Indrani's daughter from a previous relationship.