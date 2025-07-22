2006 Mumbai train blasts case: Supreme Court to hear plea challenging acquittal

The Supreme Court on Tuesday (July 22) agreed to hear on July 24 the plea of the Maharashtra government against the Bombay High Court verdict acquitting all 12 accused in the 2006 Mumbai train bomb blasts case.

A bench of Chief Justice BR Gavai and Justices K Vinod Chandran and NV Anjaria listed the matter for Thursday after Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Maharashtra government, mentioned for urgent listing, saying that there is an element of urgency.

Also Read: 7/11 Mumbai train blasts: HC acquits all 12 accused; says prosecution 'utterly failed'

Bombay HC judgement

The Bombay High Court on Monday (July 21) acquitted all 12 accused, overturning the trial court's 2009 verdict that had awarded the death penalty to five accused (one dead) and life imprisonment to seven others booked for conspiring and executing the seven bombs on Mumbai's Western Railway local line on July 11, 2006.

The high court bench ruled that the prosecution had "utterly failed" to prove its case and noted it was "hard to believe the accused committed the crime".

The court also flagged allegations of torture by Maharashtra Anti Terrorism Squad (ATS) officials, who were under pressure to deliver quick results after the attacks.

The serial blasts killed 189 people and injured over 800, marking one of the deadliest terror strikes in the country.

(With inputs from agencies)