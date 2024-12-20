SC asks Maharashtra if more tree-cutting is planned in Aarey

New Delhi, Dec 20 (PTI) The Supreme Court on Friday directed the Maharashtra government to inform if there was any proposal to fell more trees in Mumbai's Aarey forest.

A bench comprising Justices Abhay S Oka and Augustine George Masih directed the parties to complete the pleadings by February second week to enable the Maharashtra government counsel to make a statement on the issue.

When solicitor general Tushar Mehta said everyone involved had public interest in mind, the bench said, "Not just public interest, but the interest of the environment. Thousands of trees must have already been cut." The top court posted the matter for directions on January 10, 2025.

The court in 2023 permitted some forest-dwelling tribals to move the Bombay High Court with their grievances related to the felling of trees in Mumbai's Aarey forest for the metro rail project.

On April 17, 2023, the apex court came down heavily on Mumbai Metro for trying to "overreach" its earlier order permitting the felling of only 84 trees in the forest for a car shed project and directed it to pay Rs 10 lakh as penalty.

The court said it was improper on the part of the Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation Limited (MMRCL) to move the tree authority for felling of any trees in excess of 84. The top court, however, permitted the company to remove 177 trees from Aarey forest, saying a stay on tree felling would bring the public project to a standstill which was not desirable.

The apex court in 2019 took suo motu cognisance of a letter petition addressed to the chief justice of India by law student Rishav Ranjan seeking a stay on the felling of trees in the colony.

On November 29, 2022, the apex court permitted Mumbai Metro to raise with the relevant authority its plea for felling 84 trees at Mumbai's Aarey Colony.

The top court had directed MMRCL to strictly abide by its undertaking that no trees will be cut there and warned that any violation would result in strict action.

The apex court had restrained the authorities from felling any more trees after the solicitor general submitted on behalf of the State of Maharashtra that no further trees will be cut.

The felling of trees in the colony has been opposed by green activists and residents. PTI

