Sanjay Raut diagnosed with serious illness, hopes to recover soon

Sanjay Raut, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader, on Friday (October 31) said that he has been diagnosed with a serious health condition and doctors have asked him not to go out and mingle with the crowd.

Sanjay Raut hopeful of early recovery

However, Sanjay Raut, a fierce critic and one of the most articulate leaders in Maharashtra politics, said that he is hopeful of a full recovery and would be resuming his public life by early next year.

Also Read: MNS wants to go with Congress, claims Shiv Sena (UBT)'s Sanjay Raut

Expressing his gratitude for friends, family and party workers, Raut said that they have always trusted him and been affectionate with him.

But the Shiv Sena (UBT) leader rued that he has no choice but to abide by medical advice restricting his public movement.

‘Will recover by New Year’

Raut, in a statement shared on his X handle, said that his treatment has already started and he was confident of an early recovery.

“You have always placed your trust and affection in me, for which I am deeply grateful. However, recently, I have been diagnosed with a serious health condition. Treatment has already begun, and I am confident that I will recover soon,” said Raut.

Also Read: Maharashtra will now follow the Thackerays, declares Raut at joint protest in Nashik

“As per medical advice, I have been restricted from going out or mingling in crowds. I have no choice but to abide by these instructions. I am sure that I will recover completely and meet you all around the New Year. Please continue to keep me in your thoughts and blessings,” he added.

Would have taken part in Opposition protest

A bitter critic of the ruling BJP and a vocal voice of the Opposition in Maharashtra, the Rajya Sabha MP is known for his daily media interactions.

Also Read: Uddhav and Raj Thackeray will contest civic elections together: Sanjay Raut

Raut was expected to take part in the Opposition parties' protest against the Election Commission on November 1.

A senior leader of Shiv Sena (UBT) and its chief spokesperson, Raut, has been a key figure in Maharashtra’s political scene for many years. He ended his note with the customary phrase, “Jai Maharashtra.”

Sanjay Raut slams Amit Shah

Raut’s statement came just days after he lashed out at the BJP, accusing it of depending on “crutches” to gain power and following a “use and throw” brand of politics.

Responding to Amit Shah’s claim that the BJP stands on its own strength in Maharashtra, Raut said the remark was a subtle insult to the party’s allies, Eknath Shinde’s Shiv Sena faction and Ajit Pawar’s NCP group. He urged both leaders to quit the government if they still had any self-respect.

Also Read: Amid rumours, Sanjay Raut asks Amit Shah about Dhankhar’s whereabouts

Raut argued that the BJP’s rise in Maharashtra was possible only because of the original Shiv Sena’s backing, recalling how Balasaheb Thackeray had once supported the BJP for its Hindutva stance.

Taking a dig at Shah, he added that the BJP had always come to power with help from others, from Nitish Kumar in Bihar to Shiv Sena in Maharashtra, and that Shah “wasn’t even in politics back then to know that history.”

(With agency inputs)