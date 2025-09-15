Sacked IAS officer Puja Khedkar's family caught up in abduction row

A truck driver who went missing after his mixer truck collided with a car at the Airoli signal in Navi Mumbai, has been traced to the Pune residence of dismissed IAS officer Puja Khedkar, according to the police. This spells fresh trouble for the former officer.

Khedkar, who was removed from the Indian Administrative Service last September after the UPSC revoked her selection, had previously been found guilty of fraudulently claiming benefits under the OBC and disability quotas.

After cancelling her selection, the UPSC had barred her from taking the entrance exam for life since the commission found her guilty of faking her identity to take the exam multiple times.

Under scrutiny again

The latest incident has reignited scrutiny around Khedkar, as authorities are investigating how the missing driver ended up at her home, adding a fresh layer of controversy to her already troubled record.

According to the police, the incident happened when a mixer truck hit a car at Airoli signal in Navi Mumbai and the truck driver went missing. During investigation the police learnt that two people in the car forcibly made the driver Prahlad Kumar sit in their car and took off with him.

The police then tracked down the car to the Chatushringi residence of former IAS officer Puja Khedkar in Pune.

Truck driver rescued

The kidnapped truck driver was rescued from the premises, said the police. However, officers faced stiff resistance from Khedkar’s mother, Manorama Khedkar who allegedly refused to cooperate obstructed their efforts during the operation.

Hence, the police has issued summons to Manorama Khedkar, asking her to appear at the police station for further questioning.

Last year, a viral video showed Manorama Khedkar allegedly brandishing a gun during an argument over a land dispute. This incident eventually led to her arrest from Hirkaniwadi village in Raigad.