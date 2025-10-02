Diversity, not ‘us vs them’ mindset, India’s tradition: RSS chief Bhagwat

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Thursday (October 2) said diversity is India's tradition and that “we must embrace our differences.”

Delivering his traditional Vijayadashami Utsav address that also marked the RSS’ centenary celebrations in Nagpur, Bhagwat said, "Some differences may lead to discord. Differences must be expressed within the law. Provoking communities is unacceptable. The administration must act fairly, but the youth must also stay alert and intervene if needed. The grammar of anarchy needs to be stopped," he said, adding that 'us' vs 'them' mentality is "not acceptable".

Bats for swadeshi

Bhagwat underscored the importance of self-reliance, warning that dependence on imports should not become a “compulsion.” He said, “We need to be(self-dependent).is the only way.”

The remarks came against the backdrop of the United States’ tariff offensive against India. The RSS, which is celebrating its centenary year, has long emphasised indigenous production as central to national strength and resilience.

Bhagwat also commented on recent political upheaval in Nepal, where a youth-led movement triggered a change in regime. “Neighbourhood unrest is not a good sign,” he observed, stressing the importance of stability in India’s immediate region.



"The regime change in Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, and, more recently, Nepal due to a violent outburst of public anger is a concern for us. The forces wanting to create such disturbances in Bharat are active inside as well as outside our country," he said, adding, "Violent uprising doesn't lead to anything. They only lead to anarchy. Unrest gives opportunity to foreign powers to meddle."



Terror strike tests ties

Bhagwat said the positions taken by various countries after the Pahalgam terror attack showed the nature and extent of their friendship with India.

“Even though we maintain friendly relations with other countries, and we will continue to do so, when it comes to our security, we need to be more careful, more watchful and stronger. After the Pahalgam attack, the positions taken by various countries also revealed which of them are our friends, and to what extent,” Bhagwat said.

He said terrorists crossed the border and killed 26 Indians after checking their religion in Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir, which drew a fitting response from the country, referring to Operation Sindoor.

Remembers Mahatma

He also noted the significance of the day, pointing to multiple historic milestones. “We have gathered here to attend the Vijaya Dashami programme to mark the Sangh’s 100 years today. This year marks the 350th anniversary of the sacrifice of Shri Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji. We honour those who sacrificed their lives and protected society from oppression and injustice. It’s also Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti today. His contribution to India’s independence was great,” he said.

Earlier, Bhagwat performed the traditional Shastra Puja at the Reshimbagh ground of the RSS headquarters. Alongside conventional arms, replicas of modern weapon systems including Pinaka MK-1, Pinaka Enhanced, Pinaka, and drones were displayed.

The event was attended by several dignitaries, including former President Ram Nath Kovind, who was the chief guest, as well as Union minister Nitin Gadkari and Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.



Centenary celebrations

Founded by Keshav Baliram Hedgewar on Vijayadashami in 1925, the RSS has planned a year-long series of programmes to mark its centenary, including more than one lakh ‘Hindu Sammelans’ across the country.



On the occasion, Prime Minister Narendra Modi published a detailed blog titled “100 years of national service”, in which he reflected on the organisation’s journey. Sharing the post on X, he wrote: “A hundred years ago, on the day of Vijayadashami, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh was established with the aim of social service and nation-building. Over a long period, countless volunteers have dedicated their lives to realising this resolve. I have tried to express my thoughts on this in words.”