Rohit, Suryakumar's banter on 'The Catch' captivates Maharashtra state assembly

Mumbai, Jul 5 (PTI) Cricket outshone politics in Maharashtra Legislature on Friday as Rohit Sharma and other T20 World Cup winning team members from the city were honoured at the Vidhan Bhawan.

When Suryakumar Yadav, who took the incredible match-defining catch in the T20 World Cup final against South Africa rose to speak, those in the Central Hall, including ministers and legislators, chanted in unison that he speak on the catch.

“Catch basla hatat (the catch just landed in my hands),” Suryakumar said in Marathi, to loud cheers from the audience. He then went on to give a replay of sorts, gesturing with his hands on how he took the catch.

The team captain Rohit Sharma who spoke after Suryakumar, said, “Surya just now said that the ball “sat” in his hands. It is good that the ball sat in his hands or else I would have made him “sit” (out of the team).” In his Marathi speech, Rohit said, “It was a dream to bring the World Cup back in India. We waited 11 years for this. In 2013, we had won the ICC Champions Trophy.

“I am very thankful to my teammates, not just Shivam Dube, Surya and Yashasvi Jaiswal but everyone who contributed to India's success. I was lucky to have such a team. Everyone was solid in their efforts. Everyone stepped up when an opportunity arrived." Earlier on Friday, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde felicitated Rohit Sharma, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shivam Dube and Suryakumar Yadav at his official residence Varsha. PTI

