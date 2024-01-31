The Federal
Robbers loot Rs 4 crore by stopping car on Nagpur outskirts

Agencies
31 Jan 2024 2:39 PM GMT  (Updated:2024-01-31 14:39:20.0)

Nagpur, Jan 31 (PTI) A gang of seven men looted Rs 4 crore in cash from a car on the outer ring road here, police said.

The incident took place near Kotewara village on late Tuesday night.

The cash belonged to Popatlal Patel, proprietor of Aadi Travels, said an official of Hingna police station.

Two employees of Patel were on their way to Nashik when two cars blocked their way. The robbers threatened them by brandishing pistols before looting the cash, the police official said.

"Our team is scanning CCTV footage to identify the culprits," he said, adding that police were also looking into the source of the cash. PTI

