Road accident in Thane leaves five vehicles damaged, cause not known

Thane, Dec 22 (PTI) Five vehicles were damaged in an accident on the Ghodbunder Road in Maharashtra’s Thane city, an official said on Friday.

No one was injured in the incident that took place near the Anand Signal on the busy carriageway on Thursday, he said.

Two trucks, a car, an autorickshaw and one two-wheeler were involved in the accident, said Thane civic body’s Chief of the Disaster Management Cell Yasin Tadvi.

Officials did not elaborate on how the accident took place. The Kasarvadavali police are probing into the matter, they said. PTI

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Federal staff and is auto-published from a syndicated feed.)