Maharashtra BJP chief Ravindra Chavan’s remark on Vilasrao Deshmukh sparks row

Maharashtra BJP Chief Ravindra Chavan's remark that the memories of late veteran Congress leader and former Chief Minister Vilasrao Deshmukh will be erased from the minds of the people of Latur has sparked a furore drawing sharp responses from Deshmukh’s two sons Riteish and Amit stating what is etched in public mind cannot be erased.

The controversy started at an election rally in Latur on Monday (January 5) where Chavan said that, seeing the energy of the BJP worker,s the party will likely get a sweeping victory in the region, adding that the legacy of Vilasrao Deshmukh has ceased to hold any importance in the city.

"On seeing your enthusiasm, (I can say) 100 per cent that the memories of Vilasrao Deshmukh would be wiped out from this city,” said Chavan Vilasrao Deshmukh, a two-time chief minister of Maharashtra, hailed from Latur and is remembered for his contribution to the development of the region.

Vilasrao Deshmukh has served two terms as the Maharashtra Chief Minister from October 1999 to January 2003 and from November 2004 to December 2008.

Ritesh Deshmukh hits back

His remarks drew a pointed response from Chavan’s son, actor Riteish Deshmukh, stating that what is etched in people’s memories can never be erased.

"I say with folded hands that the names of those who lived for the people are etched on their minds. What is written can be erased, but you can’t erase what is etched," said Ritesh.

‘Deeply distressing, ' says Amit Deshmukh

The actor’s brother Amit Deshmukh, a Congress leader and former Minister, on Monday lashed out at the Maharashtra BJP chief, dubbing his remarks as "extremely unfortunate and deeply distressing.”

"Chavan's remarks made in Latur in reference to respected Vilasrao Deshmukh are extremely unfortunate and deeply distressing. Such remarks were not expected from him or from the BJP, and they have hurt the sentiments of all Laturkars. We strongly condemn the statements in the harshest terms," he said.

Late CM Deshmukh touched the lives of every individual in Latur, and his memories are deeply etched in the hearts of the people, he noted.

"These memories cannot be erased simply because an outsider comes and makes remarks to that effect. BJP leaders should have been mindful of this reality," Amit Deshmukh stated.

Congress slams Chavan

Chavan’s remarks also drew a scathing response from the Congress, which dubbed it as reflecting arrogance of power and ignorance over Deshmukh's legacy.

The grand old party further stated that no one can erase Vilasrao Deshmukh’s memories from Latur.

"Many came with such intentions, but the self-respecting people of Latur showed them their place," stated Congress, asking, "What do such leaders know about the deep bond Vilasrao Deshmukh shared with Latur?"

Warning the BJP, the Congress said the people of Latur would never tolerate any insult to their "capable and illustrious son" and would give a strong and fitting response to such comments.

Chavan finally says 'sorry'

However, Chavan remained unfazed by the backlash. Asked about his controversial remarks, Chavan on Tuesday said, "Civic amenities should be the focus of these local body elections. Who will address these issues in a faster manner is important. I have not criticised Vilasrao Deshmukh in my statement. But the Congress is demanding votes in the name of Vilasrao Deshmukh there (in Latur)."

"Vilasrao Deshmukh was a big leader and served as chief minister. But if the feelings of his son, who is a good friend of mine, are hurt, I apologise to him. The statement should not be seen politically," the BJP leader told reporters.

The people of Latur should give priority to development, and it is more important, he added.

When reporters asked Chavan if he was apologising to the people of Latur, he responded, "Next question."

(With agency inputs)