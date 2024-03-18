Rape case against Sajjan Jindal: ‘Industrialist framed,’ say Mumbai Police

The Mumbai Police have given a clean chit to industrialist Sajjan Jindal, the chairman and managing director of JSW Group against whom a case of rape was filed last year.

Providing details of the closure report on the case filed in the Bandra Metropolitan Magistrate Court on March 16, an India Today report said police told the court that the complaint filed against Jindal was false and was done with the “intention of framing the accused in a false crime”.

Charges against Jindal

A case was filed against Jindal with the Bandra Kurla Complex Police on December 17 in which a woman accused him of raping her. In the complaint, the woman alleged that she first met Jindal in 2021 when both of them were sitting in a VIP box during an IPL match in Dubai. She said they had met a few times later and Jindal had also promised to marry her. She said while she had averted Jindal’s alleged physical advances against her, he had raped her on January 24, 2022.

Jindal had rubbished the allegations, calling them “baseless”.

What the closure report says

The Bandra Kurla Complex Police which probed the case reportedly found that Jindal did not go to the hotel on the day the woman said he had sexually assaulted her. Police arrived at the conclusion after speaking with witnesses at the hotel.

Police in the closure report said while the woman filed the complaint long after the alleged incident occurred, she also couldn’t provide enough evidence which she had promised to furnish while filing the FIR.

The report said the woman “wasted” the court’s time and did not appear to record her statement in the case despite the police’s repeated requests to the court in this regard.

Concluding that there “was no wrongdoing with the woman,” police said she had tried to frame Jindal for a “false crime”.

The cops have urged the court to grant a summary judgment in the case.