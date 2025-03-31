Raj Thackeray slams ‘WhatsApp history’, calls for Maratha unity

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray, in his Gudi Padwa address at Shivaji Park on Sunday (March 30), urged people not to rely on WhatsApp forwards to learn history, slamming attempts to spark communal tension over historical figures such as Aurangzeb and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

Citing recent right-wing protests demanding the removal of Aurangzeb’s tomb located in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar and the communal angle behind the Beed Sarpanch’s murder, Thackeray warned that politicians were using caste and religion to divert attention from real issues like employment and education.

“Aurangzeb wanted to kill the idea of Shivaji but failed,” he said, adding that history must be studied from books, not manipulated for political gains. He called on the Marathas to stop being influenced by social media propaganda and focus on the pressing issues facing Maharashtra instead.

Maratha pride

Raj Thackeray demanded that Marathi be made mandatory in all establishments across Maharashtra. “How dare anyone claim they can live here without speaking Marathi?” he said, instructing MNS cadres to ensure the language’s use in banks and offices.

The MNS chief also urged the people to put up a united front as Marathas. “Look at how Tamil Nadu fights for its pride when the Union government tries to impose Hindi,” he said.

He urged Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to put Maharashtra and the Marathi manoos first, offering conditional support: “If you work for Maharashtra with our consent, we will support you.”

Secular stand

Stating that a country cannot progress on the basis of religion, Thackeray cited Turkey as an example of modern governance that separates religion from the state.

“Religion must remain within four walls. A Hindu only remembers being a Hindu when there’s a riot with the Muslims,” he quipped, emphasising that unity and reform are essential for progress.

Failed poll promises

Taking a dig at the Mahayuti government, Thackeray accused them of failing on their promise to increase the Ladki Bahin scheme allowance.

He also flagged severe river pollution in Maharashtra, calling out religious practices that damage natural resources. “We need to reform ourselves if we truly want progress,” he concluded.