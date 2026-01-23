Raj Thackeray hints at 'slightly flexible politics' after MNS backs Shiv Sena

Days after five corporators of his party extended support to the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena in the Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) in Thane district, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray said on Friday (January 23) that even if he takes a “slightly flexible” stance in politics, it will never be for his personal gains.

However, he did not elaborate on what kind of “flexible change” he was referring to and whether it has any connection with the outcome of the recently concluded civic polls in Maharashtra or the future of MNS’ alliance with the Shiv Sena (UBT), led by his once estranged cousin Uddhav Thackeray.

The move by the MNS corporators raised eyebrows as the party had contested the January 15 civic polls with the Shiv Sena (UBT) in several municipal corporations in Maharashtra, including the KDMC and Mumbai. The Shiv Sena (UNBT) also openly expressed disappointment over the MNS corporators' move of siding with the rival party.

‘Loyalties are easily sold off’

Taking to X, the MNS chief in a lengthy post that in today’s “entirely opportunistic” politics, loyalties are “easily sold off” while principles are easily discarded and success is measured only by electoral gains.

"Today loyalties are easily sold off. Principles are casually discarded, and politics has become entirely opportunistic. In today's politics, success is measured not by which issues were brought to the forefront, or how fiercely regional and linguistic identities were kept alive, but by how much success was achieved in electoral politics and what tricks are employed to get there, said Raj Thackeray.

'Balasaheb never craved power’

"In Balasaheb's time, there were no such compromises with expectations like these...He himself had no craving for power...Even when Balasaheb had to take a flexible stance in politics at times, his love for the Marathi people never diminished even by a fraction; on the contrary, it only grew stronger. These are the values instilled in us," the MNS president added.

"I give my word once again today that even if I take a slightly flexible stance in this completely transformed politics, it will never be for my personal gain or selfish interests," he said.

Referring to Shiv Sena founder and his uncle Balasaheb Thackeray’s “fiery love” for the Marathi language and people, Raj said that his and his followers’ love for the two words 'Balasaheb' and 'Marathi' will never diminish even by a fraction.

(With agency inputs)