Pune: Woman passenger deboarded from IndiGo flight for assault, biting staff’s hand

A woman passenger was deboarded from an IndiGo Airlines Pune-Delhi flight on Saturday (August 17) after she allegedly assaulted two co-passengers and slapped a CISF official and bit her hand during the boarding process.

The incident occurred at Pune’s Lohgaon airport at about 7.45 am. The woman passenger, who was accompanied by her husband, attacked two other passengers who were sitting in their allotted seats, according to a report by India Today.

The cabin crew intervened, but when the woman refused to calm down, they called the CISF officials for help. Two female constables stepped in, but the woman passenger was undeterred and slapped one of them and even bit her hand.

The constables were, however, up to the task, and managed to escort the unruly passenger and her husband off the plane, and handed them over to the airport police.

The police registered a case against the accused under section 504 (intentionally insulting or provoking to cause a breach of peace and public tranquillity.