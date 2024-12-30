Pune pub sends condoms with New Year party invite; Congress approaches police

Pune, Dec 30 (PTI) A row has erupted over a pub in Pune allegedly sending condoms and ORS to invitees of the New Year's eve bash, prompting police to record statements of invitees.

Maharashtra Pradesh Youth Congress lodged a complaint with Pune Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar demanding strict action against the pub's management after the invite went viral with visuals of condoms and ORS (Oral Rehydration Solution).

"We are not against pubs and nightlife. However, the marketing strategy to attract youngsters is against the traditions of Pune city. We demand strict action by police against the pub management," Maharashtra Pradesh Youth Congress member Akshay Jain stated on Monday.

A senior police officer confirmed receiving the complaint on Sunday.

"We have recorded statements of several invitees attending the event," he said. PTI

