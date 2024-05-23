Pune: Porsche crash juvenile to get 'one hour TV time, two hours of sports' at remand home

The 17-year-old Pune teen - who was “heavily d﻿runk” and driving his father’s Porsche luxury car, when he killed two young people - will be spending his time waking up early, doing prayer time, three hours of study, one hour of TV time and two hours of outdoor sports, at the remand home where he has been sent by the court.

On the night of May 22, the Juvenile Justice Board - which came under a lot of criticism for granting bail to the juvenile, within 15 hours of the horrific incident, modified its order, and sent the boy to a city remand home till June 5.

Remand home schedule

In the remand home, the accused, who is the son of a big realtor in Pune, will have to follow the daily schedule at the remand home, said news reports.

His day will begin with a breakfast of poha, upma, eggs, and milk followed by an hour's rest. He will then have to participate in a daily prayer session and attend classes from 11 am to 1 pm.

At 4 pm, they will be served snacks after which they will get an hour of TV time and two hours of outdoor play time. The boys can get to play volleyball or football.

For dinner, which will be served at 7 pm, the inmates get vegetables, dal, rice, and rotis. It will be lights off at 8 pm when the juveniles will head back to their dormitory.

First bail order

Within 15 hours of the terrible accident, in which Aneesh Awadhiya and Ashwini Costa, both 24 years old, lost their lives, the Juvenile Board had released the accused on bail asking him to submit two bonds of ₹ 7,500 each and write a 300-word essay. After the public outcry, and after Maharashtra deputy CM and home minister Devendra Fadnavis was forced to make a statement, the court ordered the boy to be sent to a city remand home till June 5.

In the earlier bail order, seven conditions that were listed included an 'assurance' from a family member (the grandfather in this case) that the boy will be kept away from "bad company".

Further, the accused was ordered to visit the RTO (regional transport office) and study all rules and regulations, present a presentation, and submit the same to the Juvenile Justice Board within 15 days. He had to assist RTO officials and study traffic rules for 15 days, and submit a report.

Besides, he was to be referred to external de-addiction counselling (for alcohol consumption), to consult psychiatrics at (government medical facility), and submit a report to the Juvenile Justice Board within 15 days.

The parent of the CCL (child in conflict with law) is directed to keep him present before Juvenile Justice Board as and when required, said the order.

Charges against the boy

The juvenile faces a drunk driving charge but since it is a first-time offence, his punishment is limited to six months jail and a fine of ₹10,000. A second, more serious, charge of culpable homicide not amounting to murder will be levied should the Juvenile Board allow him to be tried as an adult.

The cops will argue the boy "had the knowledge his rash act was likely to cause death."A decision on this is expected later today, said reports.

The accident

The accident took place at 2.15 am on Saturday at a junction in Pune, when the speeding Porsche, reportedly driven by the juvenile at 200 km per hour, rammed the bike driven by Awadhiya, who was flung into a parked car and Costa was thrown 20 feet in the air.

The families of the deceased have demanded the shocking incident be treated as “murder”.