Pune Porsche crash | Grandfather has underworld ties; teen a bully: Reports

As the police strive to strengthen their case against the minor who rammed his father’s Porsche sports car into a bike and allegedly killed two persons in Pune’s Kalyani Nagar junction on Sunday, several shocking facts and claims about him and his family have come to the fore.

The boy’s grandfather — because of whose “assurance” the 17-year-old got bail under two bonds of Rs 7, 500 each and the condition of writing a 300-word essay on road safety, among others, from the Juvenile Justice Board — reportedly has connections in the Mumbai underworld.

“His grandfather has given an assurance that he will keep the Child-in-Conflict with Law (CCL) away from any bad company and he will concentrate on his study or any vocational course which is useful for his career. He is ready to abide by the condition imposed on him. Therefore, it is just and proper to release the CCL on bail,” said the order.

Grandfather’s “underworld ties”

According to a report in the Pune Mirror, way back in 2009, the boy’s grandfather allegedly sought the help of notorious don Chhota Rajan to settle a property dispute with his brother. As part of the “help”, Chhota Rajan had allegedly been given the task of murdering then corporator Ajay Bhosle.

A construction professional had reportedly made this allegation, according to an application filed by the CBI while opposing the boy’s grandfather’s anticipatory bail in the case.

Boy a “bully”

Barring the grandfather’s underworld connections, the boy himself is a bully, claimed Sonali Tanpure, wife of NCP(SP) MLA and former Maharashtra minister Prajakt Tanpure, on Wednesday (May 22). She has alleged that the accused teen bullied her son, a classmate, in the past.

In a X post, she has claimed that she eventually had to shift her son to a different school due to relentless bullying by the accused juvenile. She alleged that her repeated complaints to his parents went unheeded. “The bad effect of those events is still on his (her son’s) mind,” she wrote.

Tanpure argued that had his parents taken steps to taken their son to task for his misdeeds then, two deaths could have been prevented. She also sought justice for Ashwini Koshta and Anish Awadhiya, the two software engineers who were killed in the crash.

Her husband Prajakt Tanpure blamed the authorities as well for “destabilising the social order by supporting influential big people”.