Pune Porsche crash: Drunk driving charges added against teen

A juvenile court on Wednesday (May 22) ruled that the 17-year-old boy who caused the death of two software professionals in Pune while driving a Porsche would be tried for drunk driving.

The court in its ruling said the accused would be tried and punished under section 185 of the Motor Vehicles Act that deals with drunk driving offences.

Section 185 states that any person whose blood has alcohol exceeding 30 mg per 100 ml detected in a breath analyser test is said to be driving under the influence or drunk driving.

The Juvenile Justice Board issued a notice to the boy to appear before it on Wednesday (May 22). This comes after the Pune police approached the board with a petition to review its bail order.

The board was expected to hear the revision petition at around 12 pm at its office in Yerawada area in Pune.

The Porsche car, allegedly driven by the 17-year-old, who the police claim was drunk at the time, fatally knocked down two motorbike-borne software engineers at Kalyani Nagar in Maharashtra's Pune city in the early hours of Sunday (May 19).

The teenager, son of a real estate developer, was subsequently produced before the Juvenile Justice Board which granted him bail hours later.

"After we approached the board with the revision petition, it has issued a notice to the juvenile to appear before it," Additional Commissioner of Police Manoj Patil said.

The Pune police had approached a sessions court challenging the bail order and seeking permission to allow them to treat the boy as an adult saying the crime committed was "heinous".

However, the court asked the police to approach the Juvenile Justice Board with a petition to review the order.

