Pune Porsche crash: Car was carrying 3 minors besides teen driver, not 2

The Porsche car that caused the deaths of two young IT professionals in Pune’s Kalyaninagar on May 19 was carrying three minors besides the juvenile driver, the police probe has revealed.

Earlier, police had said there were four persons in the car when it rammed a motorbike in the early hours of May 19 — the 17-year-old juvenile who was driving, his two minor friends, and the driver employed by the juvenile’s family.

But the fourth minor’s statement has now been included in the chargesheet. He escaped when a mob pulled them out of the car after the accident and began to thrash them. He hailed an auto-rickshaw and reached home.

A police official also confirmed that there were three minor friends of the juvenile in the car and one of them managed to slip away.

While the juvenile driver was released from the observation home, his parents and seven others have been arrested in the case.

