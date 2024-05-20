Pune Porsche accident: 17-year-old who killed two asked to write essay

A 17-year-old who knocked down and killed two motorists while driving a sports car under the influence of liquor has been let off by a court in Pune and told to write an essay on road accidents.

A juvenile court in the city refused to accept a police plea to treat the teenager as an adult because of the crime and gave him bail while imposing some conditions.

Bail conditions

Besides a 300-word essay sought from him, he was asked to work with the traffic police for 15 days, undergo psychiatric treatment, seek rehabilitation at a de-addiction centre and assist accident victims in future.

The accident took place early on Sunday morning at Koregaon Park when the teenager rammed the speeding Porsche he was driving into a motorbike killing its two occupants – engineers Anis Awadhiya (24) and Ashwini Costa (24).

Mob beats driver

Media reports quoted unnamed police officials as saying the court did not find the crime serious enough to deny the teenager bail.

A video surfaced online showed a crowd thrashing the teenager after the accident scene. According to witnesses, there were three youngsters in the sports utility vehicle and all three were drunk.

Police action

The teenager had been accused of rash driving and causing death by negligence.

Pune Commissioner of Police Amitesh Kumar said the police will file charges against the teenager's father as well as the bar that served the young man liquor.

Advocate speaks

Advocate Prashant Patil, who represented the minor, said: “We have complete faith in the investigation and shall continue to cooperate with the police agencies.

“My client is duty bound to follow the stringent conditions of the court. We shall continue to attend the proceedings and wait for the outcome of the investigation,” he said.