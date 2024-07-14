Pune: Police issue show cause notice to Puja Khedkar’s mother over misuse of gun

Pune Police have issued a show cause notice to Manorama Khedkar, mother of controversial probationary IAS officer Puja Khedkar, for the alleged misuse of a licensed gun.

Police had earlier filed an FIR against the IAS probationer's parents Manorama and Dilip Khedkar beside five others, days after a video showing Manorama allegedly threatening some persons with a gun over a land dispute emerged.

Manorama is the sarpanch of Bhalgaon village in Ahmednagar.

The notice issued by Pune Commissioner of Police Amitesh Kumar, was pasted outside Manorama’s residence on Saturday (July 13) as no one came out to receive it.

Manorama in the notice has been instructed to answer within 10 days why her gun license should not be cancelled.

‘Notice on unauthorised structures’

Meanwhile, on Saturday, the Pune civic body too issued a notice to Manorama, directing the removal of "unauthorised structures" adjacent to the boundary wall of their bungalow in seven days, officials said.

The 34-year-old officer is in the eye of a storm for allegedly misusing the disability and Other Backward Class (OBC) quota to secure a position in the IAS.

On Saturday evening, Pune Municipal Corporation officials tried to hand over the notice to Manorama at 'Om Deep' bungalow, located on Baner Road in the city, but didn't get any response after ringing the doorbell. Subsequently, officials stuck the notice on the main door of the bungalow.

"We have received a complaint about the structures installed outside your bungalow causing obstacles to the people. Kindly remove the unauthorised structures adjacent to the boundary wall of the bungalow in the next seven days," the notice stated.

FIR filed

Pune Rural Police have booked Manorama Khedkar and Dilip Khedkar and five others under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS), including section 323 (Dishonest or fraudulent removal or concealment of property), at Paud police station, an official said.

The two-minute video shows Manorama Khedkar, accompanied by her security guards, engaged in a heated argument with some people with a pistol in her hand in Dhadwali village in Pune's Mulshi tehsil.

An official said the incident was about a land parcel bought by Dilip Khedkar, a retired Maharashtra government officer. Locals had claimed the Khedkars had encroached on the land of neighbouring farmers.

Luxury car confiscated

On Sunday, Pune police confiscated a luxury car used by Puja, alleging that she had illegally installed a red beacon light on the vehicle.