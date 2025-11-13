Six dead after container truck loses control near Pune’s Navale bridge

At least six people died after a container truck lost control and rammed into multiple vehicles near the Navale Bridge on the Pune-Bengaluru Highway on Thursday (November 13).

According to an ANI report, after the collision, two to three vehicles caught fire. DCP Sambhaji Kadam, Zone 3 Pune City Police, said that rescue operations are underway.

Reports said the death count is going up. Rescue and relief work is in full swing.