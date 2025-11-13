    • The Federal
    India road accidents
    After the collision, two to three vehicles caught fire. Rescue operations are going on. Representational image

    Six dead after container truck loses control near Pune’s Navale bridge

    The container truck lost control and hit multiple vehicles near Pune’s Navale Bridge on the Pune-Bengaluru Highway

    13 Nov 2025 8:00 PM IST  (Updated:2025-11-13 15:07:17)

    At least six people died after a container truck lost control and rammed into multiple vehicles near the Navale Bridge on the Pune-Bengaluru Highway on Thursday (November 13).

    According to an ANI report, after the collision, two to three vehicles caught fire. DCP Sambhaji Kadam, Zone 3 Pune City Police, said that rescue operations are underway.

    Reports said the death count is going up. Rescue and relief work is in full swing.

    Puneaccident
