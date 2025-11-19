Pune land deal report skips Parth Pawar, indicts cousin, partner, govt official

A committee headed by a Joint Inspector General of Registration (IGR), in its report into a controversial Rs 300-crore land deal of a Pune firm co-owned by Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar’s son Parth, has reportedly indicted the three persons named in the related police FIR without any mention of Parth himself.

The report of the three-member panel, submitted on Tuesday (November 18), did not mention Parth Pawar as his name did not appear on any document, a senior official was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

Parth Pawar’s name not on record

Joint IGR Rajendra Muthe, who headed the committee, submitted the report to IGR Ravindra Binwade, who forwarded it to Pune Divisional Commissioner Chandrakant Pulkundwar.

Also read: Pune land sale: Whenever there are polls, we face accusations, says Ajit Pawar

The sale of 40 acres of land in Pune’s upscale Mundhwa area to Amadea Enterprises LLP, in which Parth is a partner, came under the scanner after it emerged that the plot belongs to the government and could not be sold, and the firm was exempted from the payment of Rs 21 crore in stamp duty.

“Since Parth Pawar’s name does not come on record in the entire sale deed, he cannot be indicted in the probe. The report, however, indicted all those who are directly involved in the deal, including suspended government official (sub-registrar) Ravindra Taru,” the unnamed official told PTI.

Parth’s cousin, business partner named

The other two named in the report were Digvijay Patil (Parth Pawar’s business partner and cousin) and Sheetal Tejwani (who held the power of attorney on behalf of the sellers). Taru, Patil, and Tejwani are named as accused in a FIR registered by the police.

The inquiry committees of the revenue department and settlement commissioner will also submit their respective reports. All three reports will be then forwarded to Additional Chief Secretary (Revenue) Vikas Kharge, heading a six-member panel constituted by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to probe the land deal which was later scrapped, the official told PTI.

Also read: Mundhwa land row: How Ajit Pawar’s son’s firm got entangled

The Muthe committee report has reportedly also recommended measures to prevent such fraudulent deals in the future.

What report recommends

According to the report, in cases where a stamp duty waiver has been sought, the collector (stamp) must vet and approve them.

Citing Section 18-K of the Registration Act, 1908, the report noted that documentation can be completed only when a 7/12 extract (a crucial land record document) not older than one month is presented, along with all documents establishing ownership of the real estate in question.

“As per the notification issued on April 20, 2025, an amendment has been made to the Registration Act, 1908. It has been made mandatory for all sub-registrars to not execute registration of documents related to the sale or purchase of government-owned properties,” it emphasised.

However, the Muthe report noted this provision is currently limited only to cases involving established government ownership.

Parth’s company given a week to respond

The report recommended that same restriction should be applied in cases where government ownership, possession, or interest are not clearly established.

Also read: Ajit Pawar says son Parth’s Rs 300-cr land deal cancelled after row over govt land in Pune

Meanwhile, the IGR’s office has given seven days to Amadea Enterprises to submit its say on the notice seeking a payment of Rs 42 crore as stamp duty upon the cancellation of the Mundhwa land deal.

“The firm wanted 15 days, but we have given them seven days to reply to the notice,” said an official from the IGR office.

(With agency inputs)