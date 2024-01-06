Pune gangster Sharad Mohol shot dead; 8 arrested, pistols seized

Pune, Jan 5 (PTI) Gangster Sharad Mohol was shot dead by members of his own gang here on Friday, police said.

Eight suspects have been apprehended from a vehicle along Pune-Satara road and three pistols, three magazines and five rounds have been seized from them, an official said.

Three to four assailants opened fire on Mohol (40) at point blank range in Sutardara locality in Kothrud around 1.30 pm. A bullet pierced his chest and two bullets entered the right shoulder, the police official said.

He died during treatment at a private hospital in Kothrud, the official added.

Mohol had several cases including those of murder and dacoity registered against him. He was an accused in the case related to the murder of suspected Indian Mujahideen operative Mohammad Qateel Siddiqui inside the Yerawada jail here, but was acquitted.

A dispute over land and money within his gang is suspected to have led to his killing, the official said.

Speaking to reporters here, Maharashtra deputy Chief Minister and Home Minister Devendra Fadnavis said it was not a gang war as Mohol was killed by his own associates.

"As our government knows how to deal with such notorious elements, no one dares to get involved in a gang war," he said.

Nine teams have been formed as part of the probe, the police official informed. PTI

