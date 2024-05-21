Pune car crash victims’ kin cry for justice; accused teen’s father among 4 arrested

The grieving family members of the two victims of the car crash in Pune are furious over the perpetrator being granted bail and let off lightly by the Juvenile Justice Board. The duo was killed when their motorbike was hit by a speeding Porsche car driven by a “drunk teenager”.

Akhilesh Awadhiya, an uncle of one of the victims, Aneesh Awadhiya, said, “The accused, a minor, was drunk and was driving at 240 km per hour. He did not have a driving licence. This is murder, not accident.” His grandfather Atmaram Awadhiya said the bail granted to the accused teenager should be cancelled.

The family of the other victim, Ashwini Costa, said they were determined to fight for justice till the end. They said it was condemnable that the accused was given bail within 15 hours, and demanded that he and his parents should be investigated. Ashwini’s uncle, Sachin Bokde, wanted his bail cancelled.

Boy’s dad being brought to Pune

In the meantime, the police have detained the father of the 17-year-old boy allegedly involved in the accident, apart from three executives of two hotels for serving liquor to the juvenile, officials said on Tuesday (May 21).



“We have detained the teenager's father from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar and he is being brought to Pune and will be arrested in the case registered against him,” Commissioner of Police Amitesh Kumar said.

Besides, the Pune police have arrested Cosie restaurant owner Pralhad Bhutda and manager Sachin Katkar and Hotel Black manager Sandip Sangle for allegedly serving alcohol to the juvenile, Additional Commissioner of Police (Crime) Shailesh Balkawade said. "All will be produced in a court later in the day," he said.

On the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday, the accused juvenile along with his friends went to the two establishments between 9.30 pm and 1 am and allegedly consumed liquor, according to police.

CCTV footage of bar



"The CCTV footage of the bar clearly shows that the juvenile was consuming alcohol. There is no doubt that the juvenile was driving the car after consuming alcohol. We will be submitting all these facts to the court," police commissioner Kumar earlier said.

The police had registered a case against the teenager's father, a real estate developer, under sections 75 and 77 of the Juvenile Justice Act, and against the owners and staff members of the bar establishments for serving alcohol to an underage person.

The probe in these cases has been transferred to the crime branch, an official earlier said.

The police on Monday (May 20) said they would move a higher court for permission to try the teenager involved in the accident as an adult.

VIP treatment to accused?

Opposition leaders have alleged that the accused teenager was given pizza and burger at the police station during his detention after the accident.

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut demanded that the Pune Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar be dismissed. He also alleged that an MLA from the Deputy CM Ajit Pawar-led NCP faction was present at the police station when the accused was detained and gave him assistance.



