Pune car crash: Parents of victims demand SC-monitored probe, trial in MP

The Supreme Court should monitor the probe and trial of the accused in the Pune Porsche car accident case in which two young software engineers were killed..

This demand was made on Friday (May 24) by the families of the two young victims in the Pune car accident, which was caused by an allegedly drunk teen driving his father's Porsche.

The families also wanted the trial in the case to be held in Madhya Pradesh, where the victims hailed from, and not in Maharashtra.

Anish Awadhiya and Ashwini Koshta, both 24-year-old IT professionals hailing from Madhya Pradesh, died on May 19 after a speeding Porsche, allegedly driven by a 17-year-old boy, hit their motorcycle in Pune city.

Ashwini hailed from Jabalpur, while Anish belonged to Birsinghpur Pali in Umaria district.

SC should monitor investigation

Talking to PTI, Ashwini's father, Suresh Kumar Koshta, said, "The Supreme Court should monitor the investigation and trial in the case to ensure that we get justice." The accused should be tried as an adult and not as a minor, considering the serious nature of the crime, he said.

Koshta further alleged that the accused was in an inebriated condition when he ran his car over his daughter and Anish.

Meanwhile Anish's father, Om Prakash Awadhiya said over the phone, "I am going to fight for justice till my last breath."

The trial in the case should be held in Madhya Pradesh and not in Pune to ensure justice for the families, he pointed out, alleging that the accused was given VIP treatment in the police station even though he had no driving licence.

The accident should be treated as a double murder, Awadhiya stressed.

Juvenile Justice Board order

Following the accident, the teenager was produced before the Juvenile Justice Board, which granted him bail after asking him to write a 300-word essay.

After an outcry over the quick bail and the police's review plea, the JJB on Wednesday remanded the teen, son of real estate developer Vishal Agarwal, to the observation home till June 5.

The police have also arrested the teenager’s father.

(With inputs from agencies)