Pune candle unit fire: Toll reaches 14, owner arrested

Pune, Dec 18 (PTI) The death toll in the December 8 fire in a candle manufacturing unit in Pune's Pimpri Chinchwad area has reached 14 after two women succumbed to their injuries, a civic official said.

In another development, police arrested Sharad Sutar, the owner of the fire-hit unit located at Talawade, after he was discharged from hospital. He had also sustained injuries in the blaze.

"An injured woman, Kamal Choure (35), died on Saturday, while Usha Padvi (40) succumbed on Sunday," the official said.

The fire broke out on December 8 afternoon in the unit that specialised in making sparkling candles used in birthday celebrations.

While six persons died on the same day, 10 others were seriously injured, some of whom succumbed in the following days. PTI

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Federal staff and is auto-published from a syndicated feed.)