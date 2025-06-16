4 dead, 18 injured in Pune bridge collapse; 'crowd ignored warning', say officials

Pune, Jun 15 (PTI) Four persons died and 18 others were seriously injured after a 32-year-old iron pedestrian bridge on the Indrayani river that had been declared unsafe collapsed on Sunday afternoon in Pune's Maval tehsil, prima facie due to crowding by tourists who ignored the warning board at the spot.

More than 100 persons were present on the bridge, a popular spot for tourists and picnickers, when the incident took place at 3:30pm in Kundamala, which has seen heavy rains in the past few days, giving the river a steady flow, officials said.

They said National Disaster Response Force team as well as personnel from the fire brigade, police, and local rescue organisations were involved in efforts to remove the collapsed portions of the structure and locate a trapped person.

"While two bodies were recovered from beneath the structure, two persons succumbed to injuries during treatment after being rescued. One person is suspected to be trapped still," said Talegaon Dabhade police station senior inspector Pradeep Rayannawar.

"So far, 51 persons have been rescued. Of these, 18 sustained serious injuries and are admitted to three different three hospitals. Two people died during treatment," a statement from the district administration informed.

The deceased have been identified as Chandrakant Sathale, Rohit Mane and Vihan Mane. One of the deceased is unidentified, an official said.

Pune Collector Jitendra Dudi said the bridge had been declared unsafe, but 100 persons were present there, with most busy taking selfies.

"A committee will be formed to probe lapses, if any, on the part of the local administration and secondly to check if standard operating procedures should have been implemented. The incident occurred despite warning sings and an existing order banning large gatherings in the area," he said.

The bridge had been declared unfit for vehicular traffic, while a new structure had been proposed for vehicles, Dudi added.

Nilesh Khollam, who was at the bridge with three friends, said the structure collapsed the moment they got off it, adding that he saw some people fall into the river and four to five getting swept away.

He also said the bridge was narrow, on which just one vehicle could pass at a time.

Khollam said he and his friends managed to rescue three to four people, including an elderly man.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah spoke to Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and enquired about the situation on the ground following the collapse of the bridge.

Shah said teams posted nearby quickly joined the rescue operation.

"Deeply saddened by the tragic incident of the bridge collapse on the Indrayani River in Talegaon, Pune.

"Spoke with Maharashtra Chief Minister Shri Devendra Fadnavis and inquired about the present situation on the ground. NDRF teams posted nearby quickly rushed to the site, joined the rescue operation, and saved several lives with remarkable promptness," the home minister said in a post on X.

Maharashtra Minister of Disaster Management Girish Mahajan, who was at the site monitoring rescue efforts, said the bridge collapsed under the weight of a large number of tourists.

"The bridge was meant only for pedestrians and there was a warning board there stating that it cannot be used by two-wheelers. It seems people on the bridge did not pay heed to these instructions, which caused the incident," Mahajan told reporters.

He said the state government has announced a compensation of Rs 5 lakh each to the kin of the deceased.

Queried about the lack of police presence at the spot despite it attracting crowds amid rains, the minister said this would be probed.

"It has been observed that despite giving constant warnings about dangerous spots during the monsoon, people go and risk their lives. We appeal to the tourists not to risk their lives by visiting such places," he added.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said a search was launched on a war footing at the spot.

"I was deeply saddened to hear the news of the tragedy that occurred when a bridge over the Indrayani River collapsed in Indori, near Talegaon in Pune district," he added.

Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar said the iron bridge was rusted and prima facie it gave way as several people were standing on the structure.

He said a plan for constructing a new bridge over the river was sanctioned.

Local MLA Sunil Shelke said the bridge underwent regular maintenance and that safety measures, such as nets to prevent garbage from entering the river, had been installed. He added that the state government had already sanctioned Rs 8 crore for the construction of a new bridge.

The Congress expressed condolence over the loss of lives in the collapse of the bridge and said grief must be met with accountability.

Congress' media and publicity department head Pawan Khera said, "Each life lost in this avoidable disaster is a painful reminder of the cost of neglect.

"In this moment of immense grief, we are deeply grateful for the brave and tireless efforts of the search and rescue teams. Grief must be met with accountability. But today, we stand first with those who are grieving, and honour the spirit of those still searching, and still hoping," he said.

Large cranes were deployed to lift the collapsed structure from the river, and rescue work continued till late evening. Police late Sunday night said the search operation will resume on Monday. PTI

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Federal staff and is auto-published from a syndicated feed.)