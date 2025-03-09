Pune BMW urination case: Driver, co-passenger in police custody till March 10

Pune, Mar 9 (PTI) A man arrested for alighting from a BMW and urinating at a traffic junction in Pune was on Sunday remanded in police custody till March 10 along with his co-passenger.

A video of the act, which took place at 7:30am on Saturday in Shastrinagar in Yerawada area, had gone viral on social media, prompting police to book Gaurav Ahuja (25) and Bhagyesh Oswal (22) for public nuisance, rash and negligent driving, causing danger on public roads and other offences under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Motor Vehicles Act.

While Oswal was arrested from his residence on Saturday, Ahuja, who was driving the car, was detained hours later from Karad in neighbouring Satara district and was placed under arrest in the early hours of Sunday, a police official said.

In the clip that went viral on social media platforms, Oswal can be seen occupying the front seat of the luxury car, while Ahuja is urinating at a traffic junction before taking to the wheel and speeding off after making an obscene gesture at a person videoing the incident.

Ahuja and Oswal were produced in the sessions court here, with the public prosecutor seeking seven-day police remand to allow a probe into whether the two had consumed any narcotic substance.

The duo's lawyer opposed the remand plea claiming police was working under political and media pressure and had invoked BNS sections that did not apply to the case.

After hearings arguments from both sides, the court remanded Ahuja and Oswal in police remand till March 10. PTI

