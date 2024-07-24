Puja Khedkar fails to report at training academy, cites ‘personal reasons’

Controversial bureaucrat Puja Khedkar, who was recalled to the civil service training institute in Mussoorie, following allegations of irregularities in her selection process, reportedly did not show up at the academy on Tuesday (July 23).

The Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration in Uttarakhand's Mussoorie (LBSNAA), where IAS officers are trained, on July 16 put Khedkar’s probation period on hold and asked her to report on July 23. Khedkar has reportedly skipped the summon, citing “personal reasons”.

Allegations against Khedkar

The 32-year-old is accused of misusing power and privileges by demanding perks and facilities she was not entitled for during her training in Pune district collectorate in Maharashtra recently.

The matter came to light, opening a can of worms over her selection process, after Pune Collector Dr Suhas Diwase wrote to Maharashtra Chief Secretary Sujata Saunik, mentioning the demands made by Khedkar even though she was not entitled to the same as a probationer.

Khedkar was also accused of bullying everyone around and of placing a red-blue beacon (indicating high-ranking official) atop a private Audi (a luxury sedan) car used by her that also had 'Maharashtra Government' written on it during her stint.

She was later transferred from Pune to Washim.

‘Irregularities’ in selection

As allegation of irregularities in Khedkar’s selection surfaced, the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) last week took a series of actions, including registration of a police case against her for "misrepresenting and falsifying facts" while availing attempts in the civil services examination.

The UPSC also issued a show cause notice for cancellation of her candidature of the civil services examination-2022 and debarment from future examinations and selections.

In order to avail of the Other Backward Classes (OBC) non-creamy layer quota in the UPSC, Khedkar had reportedly claimed that her parents were separated and she was living with her mother.

In a video of her mock interview, Khedkar was asked why her family income has been shown as 'zero' when her father was a civil servant, she is seen saying that her parents were separated and she is not in contact with her father.

As per the rules, only those whose parents' income is under ₹8 lakh per annum fall in the category of OBC non-creamy layer.

Mother arrested

Khedkar's mother Manorama is currently in jail in a case pertaining to criminal intimidation as she was arrested by Pune rural police for threatening a person with a gun in 2023 over a land dispute case. Her father Dilip, a retired government officer, is also an accused in the case and received an interim protection from the court in Pune till July 25.

(With inputs from agencies)