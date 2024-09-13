Probe 'corruption' in Anandacha Shidha scheme: Cong leader to Maharashtra govt

Nagpur, Sep 13 (PTI) Maharashtra Congress leader Atul Londhe on Friday alleged corruption in the state government's 'Anandacha Sidha' scheme.

Under the scheme, several segments of society are given a food kit comprising suji (semolina), chana dal (Bengal gram), sugar and one litre edible oil ahead of festivals like Ganesh Chaturthi and Diwali.

Addressing a press conference here, Londhe, the state Congress' spokesperson, said "70 to 80 per cent" of areas in Maharashtra had not been covered, adding the kit contained poor quality items.

"Huge corruption is taking place in the Anandacha Shida scheme. The Maharashtra government must form a committee to probe irregularities," Londhe said.

The scheme was announced by the Eknath Shinde dispensation through a government resolution (GR) dated October 4, 2022 for Antyodaya Anna Yojana and Priority households as defined under the National Food Security Act 2013. PTI

