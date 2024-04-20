Prank gone wrong: Man books cab in Lawrence Bishnoi’s name, sends it to Salman’s home; arrested

Mumbai, Apr 19 (PTI) A Gaziabad resident has been arrested for allegedly booking a cab in the name of jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi and sending it to Bollywood actor Salman Khan's residence in Bandra area here, police said on Friday.

Accused Rohit Tyagi, who was picked up from his hometown, intended it to be a prank, an official said.

On Wednesday, Tyagi allegedly booked a cab online for a journey from Galaxy Apartments, Khan's residence, to the Bandra police station. When the cab driver reached the address, he realised that it was a prank, and lodged a complaint.

Taking serious note of the incident, Bandra police registered a case and traced Tyagi, arresting him under IPC sections 505 (statements conducing to public mischief) and 290 (public nuisance). A court has remanded him in police custody.

Bishnoi was in news earlier this week after a motorbike-borne man fired at Khan's residence last Sunday.

While the alleged shooter and his accomplice were arrested, police had said they were probing Bishnoi gang's role as a Facebook post taking responsibility for the attack, created in the name of Anmol Bishnoi, younger brother of the jailed gangster, surfaced after the incident. PTI

