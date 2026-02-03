Praful Patel stays out of NCP president race, backs Sunetra Pawar

Mumbai, Feb 3 (PTI) Senior NCP leader Praful Patel on Tuesday said he was not in the race to become the national president of the Nationalist Congress Party to replace the late Ajit Pawar.

Patel lamented that those not connected to the NCP are speaking about the decisions taken by the party post the tragic death of Pawar in a plane crash last week.

"Election of Sunetra Pawar as leader of the legislature party is our right. We will take decisions as per the sentiments of our rank and file," the NCP working president told reporters in Delhi.

Emphasising that he will ensure to fill the vacancy of the party's national president, Patel said," I am not in the race for the president's post. It is not proper to speak on any other issue at this juncture".

Earlier, speaking at the party office to pay condolences to Ajit Pawar, the NCP leader noted that the party will chart out its future under the leadership of Deputy CM Sunetra Pawar. PTI

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Federal staff and is auto-published from a syndicated feed.)