PMO steps in, seeks report on Maharashtra IAS officer controversy

A couple of days after Maharashtra IAS officer Puja Khedkar was transferred from Pune to Washim over allegations regarding misuse of power and ‘using fake certificates’ in UPSC exam, the controversy deepened with the PMO seeking a report on the matter from the Pune collector.

The Mussoorie-based Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration (LSBNAA), which trains civil services candidates, has also sought a report from Maharashtra government on Khedkar’s various lapses that led to her transfer to Washim. The academy’s final report will be sent to Union Public Service Commission (UPSC), as per a report in Hindustan Times.



LSBNAA’s Deputy Director Shailesh Naval has asked the state’s general administration to send a report, after the approval of chief secretary Sujata Saunik. According to sources in Mantralaya, Khedkar barged into Saunik’s cabin on Wednesday without her permission. “She came in without seeking time, following which I told her to leave and see the additional chief secretary of general administration Nitin Gadre as I had a busy work schedule,” Saunik told HT.

