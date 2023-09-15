PM Modi to inaugurate largest housing project for EWS in Maharashtra

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the largest housing project for economically weaker sections at Solapur in Maharashtra next month.

Making this announcement on Friday (September 15), Maharashtra's additional chief secretary Valsa Nair Singh said this housing project at Raynagar is spread over 100 acres and comprises 30,000 homes, of which 15,000 have been built.

"The biggest economically weaker section housing scheme is now in the final stages of being built. PM Modi is coming next month to inaugurate it," the official told a summit organised by industry lobby Naredco.

Every house is 300 square feet and will cost ₹6 lakh for the beneficiaries, she said. To be eligible, a family has to have an earning of less than ₹3 lakh per year.

The Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) is executing the project, with assistance from the central government's PMAY.

The beneficiaries

According to officials, it is a set of seven housing societies. The beneficiaries include unorganised, textile, beedi, construction as well as garment workers besides ragpickers.

Singh said a MoU to kickstart the multi-thousand crore Dharavi redevelopment project will be signed very soon. She said the agreement will pave the way for similar projects to be carried out across Maharashtra.

The state government is working on a cluster-based development. Every project will entail signing of cluster and development agreement. By the end of 2023, “we will be talking about at least 10 such cluster projects, Singh said.

A similar approach was being taken to redevelop Kamathipura, Mumbai’s red-light district.

Work-life balance

The new policy will push on affordable housing, push for "walking to work", bettering work-life balance, make home smarter and having the best of technology inputs, she said.

It will also incentivise homes for specific categories like ones for senior citizens and students, Singh said.

The policy, a draft of which will be posted in public domain, will also seek to address the issue of skilled manpower, she said.

(With agency inputs)