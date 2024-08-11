PM promised to double farmers’ income; suicides doubled instead: Pawar

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had promised to double the income of farmers, but instead, farmer suicides have doubled, NCP(SP) president Sharad Pawar alleged at a rally in Maharashtra on Sunday (August 11).

Addressing the rally at Barshi town in Solapur district, Pawar claimed farmers were not getting the due prices for their produce and had become debt-ridden.

“Need to change govt”

He added that the need of the hour is to change the government in the state and install a regime that protects the interests of farmers, youth and women.

“The BJP governments at the Centre and the state haven’t used their powers to reduce the hardships of farmers and create employment opportunities for the youth. You will see youth in distress because of the lack of jobs. We have to change the government,” the former Union agriculture minister said.

“Loans should be waived”

Pawar pointed out that the BJP could not even win 300 seats in the recent Lok Sabha elections despite its slogan “400 paar”.

“It could form the government with the help of parties from Andhra Pradesh and Bihar. The need of the hour is to reduce the debt burden on farmers, and hence, loans should be waived,” he said, citing that he had done so when he held the charge of the agriculture ministry.