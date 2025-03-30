PM Modi inaugurates airstrip for unarmed aerial vehicles in Nagpur

Nagpur, Mar 30 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday inaugurated an airstrip for Unarmed Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) and a facility for testing loitering munition, in Nagpur.

Modi visited the Solar Defence and Aerospace Limited’s ammunition facility in Nagpur.

He inaugurated the newly-built 1250 metre long and 25 metre wide airstrip for UAVs and the live munition and warhead testing facility to test the Loitering Munition and other guided munitions. PTI

