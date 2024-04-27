Passengers escape unhurt after bus catches fire on Mumbai–Pune Expressway

Pune/Mumbai, Apr 27 (PTI) A private bus carrying 35 passengers caught fire after one of its tyres burst on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway on Saturday, in which nobody was injured, officials said.

The incident occurred around 7 am at Aadhe village in Maval taluka of Pune district, they said.

"The bus was travelling on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway towards Pune. When it reached Adhe village in Maval, it suffered a tyre burst bus and caught fire soon afterwards," a fire official said.

All 35 passengers and the bus driver were safely taken out of the bus in time and nobody suffered any injury, he said.

Major part of the bus was gutted in the blaze. On being alerted, the fire brigade staff reached the spot and doused the flames. The fire was doused by the teams of IRB patrolling, Delta Force along with the Vadgaon traffic police department. PTI

