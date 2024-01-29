‘One nation, one legislative platform’ will be a reality in 2024: Om Birla

Mumbai, Jan 28 (PTI) Parliament, state legislatures and democratic institutions at grassroots levels should communicate more with one another, said Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Sunday and pitched for the use of technology by legislative bodies.

Addressing the 84th All India Presiding Officers’ Conference, he said that the path of technology is the path of future for legislatures and that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of ‘one nation, one legislative platform, will be made a reality this year.

The conference adopted five resolutions, including the one recommending legislative bodies in the country to embrace and promote emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence (AI) to improve productivity and engagement with citizens.

Birla said a model IT (information technology) policy for legislative bodies will be prepared.

During the conference, he said, presiding officers discussed action plans to connect democratic institutions with the public and to make them more accountable and transparent.

The Lok Sabha speaker said forced and planned adjournments in the house are a matter of concern for all stakeholders.

He said democracy runs on public trust and confidence. It is the responsibility of the democratic institutions to bring necessary changes in their working style and, if necessary, even amend the rules so that public confidence in these institutions is enhanced.

During the conference, Birla lauded the suggestion for establishing channels of communications among democratic institutions at central, state and grassroots levels. Referring to the outreach programme organised by the Lok Sabha, he suggested that state legislatures organise similar initiatives.

Birla spoke about Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s observations during his video address at the conference on Saturday and said Lok Sabha has achieved remarkable success in this direction through ‘Digital Parliament’.

He pitched for use of technology in legislatures to make them more effective and efficient.

“The path of technology is the path of the future and we should gain proficiency in technology as soon as possible,” Birla said and asserted that the PM’s vision of ‘one nation, one legislative platform’ will be a reality in 2024.

Mentioning challenges posed by new technologies in the functioning of legislatures, Birla spoke about telecast and broadcast of proceedings expunged by the chair and observed that an action plan is required in that direction.

Legislatures are forums for unhindered discussions and there should be more debates and less disruption in the house, he said.

He urged the presiding officers to chalk out action plans and strategies so that the time of legislatures is utilized in debates and discussions for the welfare of the public.

Birla noted that parliamentary committees are the lifeblood of parliamentary processes and by enhancing their functionality, “we can ensure that they become powerful tools for effective governance and oversight of the executive”.

Five resolutions were adopted at the conference.

Parliament and state and Union Territory legislatures have been urged to review and align Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business, taking into account current realities, to enable their effective functioning in accordance with the letter and spirit of the Constitution.

The legislatures should take effective steps at capacity-building of grassroots Panchayati Raj institutions and Urban Local Bodies to further help strengthening the vibrant and ancient democratic ethos of the country.

It was recommended that the legislatures adopt and promote emerging technologies including, Artificial Intelligence (AI), for improving efficiency, transparency, productivity and engagement with citizens.

The conference resolved to explore ways and means to improve their effectiveness in enforcing accountability of the executive.

It was also resolved to take proactive measures to implement ‘one nation, one legislative platform’ for resource and experience sharing between legislatures and closer public engagement with the citizens. PTI

