Nehru’s vision of modern India was needed to keep country united: Sharad Pawar

Jawaharlal Nehru had a vision for modern India and his leadership was necessary to keep the country united after the horror of partition in 1947, NCP founder leader Sharad Pawar said.

At the same time, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, India’s first home minister, was an able administrator who slogged for farmers and workers, Pawar said at a book release function at Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar.

What the Mahatma felt

"Mahatma Gandhi knew the potential of both the leaders (Nehru and Patel) and their leadership qualities. Nehru's vision of modern India was necessary for the country's progress and development,” the former chief minister of Maharashtra said.

“He had the vision to take the country on the world's centre stage. His leadership was required to keep the country united post-partition."

Patel's contribution to uniting India after independence was immense as he played a key role in persuading princely states to integrate into the Indian Union, Pawar added.

Pawar hails Ambedkar

Pawar also noted the contribution of Dr BR Ambedkar in drafting the Constitution and said that his work in the field of electric power and water resources as a minister between 1942 and 46 was unparalleled.

Pawar released four books, all written by Sheshrao Chavan: 'Nehru-Patel Relations- Myth and Reality', 'Dr B R Ambedkar - Disappointed and Disillusioned in the Evening of His Life', 'Culprits of Partition' and '90 Not Out'.