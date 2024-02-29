Navi Mumbai: Former Intel India head Avtar Saini run over while cycling in Nerul

Former Intel India country head Avtar Saini was killed after a speeding cab hit him while he was cycling in Navi Mumbai township of Maharashtra, police said on Thursday (February 29).

The accident took place at around 5.50 am on Wednesday (February 28), when Saini (68) was riding a bicycle along with fellow cyclists on the Palm Beach Road in Nerul area, an official said.

The speeding cab hit Saini's bicycle from behind and the driver then tried to escape from the spot, with the bicycle's frame wedged under the front wheels of the cab, he said.

Saini received injuries and the fellow cyclists rushed him to a hospital where he was declared dead on arrival, the official said.

Saini, a resident of suburban Chembur, was credited with working on the Intel 386 and 486 microprocessors. He also went on to lead the design of the company's Pentium processor.

Gokul Subramaniam, Intel India president, condoled Saini’s death on social media, “At Intel, we are saddened by the demise of former country manager and director Intel South Asia, Avtar Saini. Avtar played a key role in setting up Intel R&D centre in India. He had an illustrious career at Intel from 1982 to 2004 during which he was instrumental in the design of several processors.”

The police have registered an FIR against the cab driver under various Indian Penal Code sections, including 279 (rash driving), 337 (causing hurt by doing an act rashly or negligently so as to endanger human life) and 304-A (causing death of any person by doing any rash or negligent act not amounting to culpable homicide), and provisions of the Motor Vehicles Act.

The accused has not yet been arrested, an official from the NRI police station said.

This is the second instance this year in Mumbai of a cyclist being run over, after the runner Rajalakshmi Vijay met with a similar fate.

(With agency inputs)