Thane Lok Adalat resolves 83,424 cases; settlements cross Rs 187 crore

Thane, Mar 16 (PTI) In a major push to clear judicial backlog, the National Lok Adalat held in Thane district has settled 83,424 cases, including both pre-litigation and pending trial matters, resulting in total settlements of Rs 187.50 crore, an official said on Monday.

The day-long initiative, conducted on March 14, saw a massive turnout across 101 specially constituted benches. According to official data, 5,02,305 cases were taken up for consideration during the proceedings.

"The National Lok Adalat has once again proven to be an effective tool for swift justice, with 83,424 disputes being resolved through mutual agreement," said Secretary of the District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) Thane, Ravindra Pajankar.

Of the total disposals, bank recovery cases emerged as a significant category, with 3,966 cases settled for an amount of Rs 62.08 crore. The initiative also saw a massive resolution of 26,485 electricity bill disputes and 14,716 water bill cases.

"Our primary focus was on reaching the grassroots level. We are pleased to note that out of 4,26,819 pre-litigation matters taken up, we successfully disposed of 54,591 cases, preventing them from further burdening the regular court system," Pajankar added.

The data shows that 28,833 pending trial cases- matters already in the court system- were settled. These included 1,604 cases under the Negotiable Instruments Act involving cheque bouncing, and 332 Motor Accident Claims Tribunal (MACT) cases, which resulted in a payout of Rs 35.26 crore to claimants.

"Beyond financial recoveries, the Lok Adalat resolved 62 matrimonial disputes and 29 labour disputes, which often have a deep social impact. Total settlements of Rs 187.50 crore, including Rs 146.04 crore for pending trial matters, were recorded," Pajankar added.

Other categories addressed during the session included criminal compoundable offences (2,894 cases), revenue cases (8,267), and other civil matters (211).

"The success of these 101 benches reflects the collaborative effort of the judiciary, legal practitioners, and the public in opting for an amicable and cost-effective resolution to their long-pending grievances," Pajankar said. PTI

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