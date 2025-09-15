Nana Patole alleges India-Pak handshake row 'scripted' to divert from real issues

Senior Maharashtra Congress leader Nana Patole on Monday (September 15) alleged that the Indian cricket team’s decision not to shake hands with their Pakistani counterparts after their Asia Cup match was a "scripted" move aimed at gaining political mileage.

No customary handshake

During the Group A clash on Sunday (September 14), Team India captain Suryakumar Yadav and Pakistan skipper Salman Agha skipped the customary handshake, both at the toss and at the end of the match. While handshakes between team captains at the toss are a long-standing convention in international cricket, they are not mandated by any rule.



Speaking to PTI, Patole claimed that such incidents are part of a broader strategy to distract the public from key issues like inflation, unemployment, and the ongoing agrarian crisis. "This is part of the BJP’s plan to divert attention from real problems. They want to stir emotions over India-Pakistan relations for political gain," he said.

Governor's post politicised

Referring to the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam, Patole added, "The sindoor of our sisters was wiped off, yet the Union government continues to allow sporting ties with Pakistan. Players were instructed not to shake hands."

Patole also supported Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut’s allegation that betting worth Rs 1.5 lakh crore took place during the India-Pakistan match.

Commenting on the appointment of Gujarat Governor Acharya Devvrat as Maharashtra’s acting governor, Patole accused the Narendra Modi government of “politicising” constitutional posts.

Modi’s Manipur visit flayed

President Droupadi Murmu recently appointed Devvrat to oversee Maharashtra’s gubernatorial duties following CP Radhakrishnan’s resignation to assume office as India’s next Vice-President. Devvrat, 66, has served as Gujarat’s governor since 2019.



Patole also criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Manipur on September 13, his first since ethnic violence erupted in the state between Meiteis and Kukis in May 2023.

He alleged that mainstream media failed to present the real situation during the PM’s visit. "Social media was full of videos and posts showing public anger, but mainstream channels ignored it," Patole said.

(With agency inputs)